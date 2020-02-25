Senator Jamilah Nasheed Presents Missouri Restoration of Voting Rights Act to Committee

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, presented Senate Bill 542, also known as the Missouri Restoration of Voting Rights Act, to the Senate’s Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee on Feb. 24.

Senate Bill 542 seeks to restore voting rights to individuals convicted of a non-violent felony and who are on probation and parole in Missouri, by removing the barrier on these individuals from voting. According to the bill’s fiscal note, SB 542 could affect over 60,000 Missourians currently on probation and parole.

Senator Nasheed said this is one of the most important bills she will present during the legislative session.

“What we have the power to do with SB 542 is restore the voices of more than 60,000 Missourians who have been locked out of our democracy for far too long,” said Sen. Nasheed. “These individuals have paid their debt to society and are ready to move on with their lives. Senate Bill 542 helps these individuals do that, by giving them their voting rights back. In a democracy, there’s nothing more important than ensuring all our people are heard.”

Senator Nasheed also presented Senate Joint Resolution 61 to the committee. This proposed constitutional amendment, if approved by voters, would prohibit individuals on probation or parole after a felony conviction unrelated to voting from being denied the right to vote.

For more information about these pieces of legislation, please contact Sen. Nasheed’s office at (573) 751-4415.