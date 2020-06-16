Selma Man Jessie James Turner, Jr. Sentenced to Maximum After Trial on Gun Charges

(STL.News) – Richard W. Moore, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, announces that Jessie James Turner, Jr., has been sentenced to ten years in prison after his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Turner’s jury trial took place at the federal courthouse in Selma, Alabama in November 2019.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer presided over the trial and imposed the 120-month sentence, which is the maximum amount allowed by federal law. According to testimony at the trial, the case arose after Turner started firing a gun through walls of his apartment and the Selma Police Department was called to the scene. Turner was found in possession of two AR-15 assault rifles and a .40 caliber handgun. Under federal law, Turner is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition as a result of his previous felony convictions which included Criminal Mischief, 1st; Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm; Assault, 2nd; and an additional conviction for Assault, 2nd. Before announcing the sentence, Judge Moorer specifically found that Mr. Turner was a danger to the community.

The case was tried by Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) Kasee S. Heisterhagen with the assistance of AUSA George F. May. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Selma Police Department.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE