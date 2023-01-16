Sell Pidilite Industries, target price Rs 2422: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has sell call on with a target price of Rs 2422.The current market price of Pidilite Industries is Rs 2446.9. Time period given by analyst is Intra Day when Pidilite Industries price can reach defined target. ICICI Direct recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 2474.2.Pidilite Industries, incorporated in the year 1969, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 124523.08 Crore) operating in Diversified sector. Pidilite Industries key Products/Revenue Segments include Chemical Product, Scrap, Export Incentives and Other Operating Revenue for the year ending 31-Mar-2022. Financials

For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 3022.13 Crore, down -2.88 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 3111.79 Crore and up 14.46 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 2640.25 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 334.67 Crore in latest quarter. The company’s top management includes Mr.M B Parekh, Mr.B S Mehta, Mr.Rajeev Vasudeva, Mr.Piyush Pandey, Mr.Vinod Dasari, Mrs.Meera Shankar, Mr.Uday Khanna, Mr.Sanjeev Aga, Mr.Debabrata Gupta, Mr.A N Parekh, Mr.Sudhanshu Vats, Mr.Bharat Puri, Mr.A B Parekh, Mr.N K Parekh, Mr.Meher . Company has Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 51 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Price breaking below last three weeks range Rs 2563-2462 as it faces strong hurdleat the 20 days EMA, signaling corrective bias in coming sessions.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 69.94 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 11.13 per cent, DIIs 7.47 per cent.