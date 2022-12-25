Sell LIC Housing Finance, target price Rs 395.2 : ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has sell call on with a target price of Rs 395.2. The current market price of LIC Housing Finance is Rs 405.8.Time period given by analyst is Intra Day when LIC Housing Finance price can reach defined target. ICICI Direct recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 403.3.

LIC Housing Finance, incorporated in the year 1989, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 22514.08 Crore) operating in NBFC sector.

LIC Housing Finance key Products/Revenue Segments include Interest, Income From Financial Services and Fees & Commission Income for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 5101.40 Crore, down -3.79 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 5302.50 Crore and up 8.01 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 4722.93 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 311.44 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.M R Kumar, Dr.Dharmendra Bhandari, Mr.Jagennath Jayanthi, Mr.V K Kukreja, Mr.Raj Kumar, Mr.Akshay Rout, Mr.P Koteswara Rao, Mr.Kashi Prasad Khandelwal, Mr.Ameet Patel, Mr.Ravi Krishan Takkar, Mr.Y Viswanatha Gowd, Mr.Sanjay Kumar Khemani. Company has Gokhale & Sathe as its auditors. As on 30-06-2022, the company has a total of 55 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Price close below 50 days EMA and breakdown lower band of the rising channel after weak pullback signalling continuation of the down trend.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 45.24 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 20.67 per cent, DIIs 19.21 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.