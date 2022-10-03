Sell HDFC Life Insurance Company, target price Rs 485: Reliance Broking

Broking has sell call on . with a target price of Rs 485. The current market price of is Rs 518.8.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd., incorporated in the year 2000, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 109610.26 Crore) operating in Financial Services sector.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. key Products/Revenue Segments include Premiums Earned and Income From Investment for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

For the quarter ended 30-06-2022, the company reported a Consolidated Total Income of Rs 6807.43 Crore, down -61.88 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 17856.00 Crore and down -54.22 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 14871.13 Crore. Company reported net profit after tax of Rs 328.79 Crore in latest quarter.

Inching lower after failed attempt to cross hurdle at 600. Expect to retest previous swing low soon.





Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51.52 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while FIIs owned 28.0 per cent, DIIs 6.58 per cent.