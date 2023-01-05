Sell Colgate-Palmolive (India), target price Rs 1400: Yes Securities

Yes Securities has sell call on (India) with a target price of Rs 1400. The current market price of Colgate-Palmolive (India) is Rs 1521.9. Yes Securities recommended to keep stop loss at Rs 1580.

Colgate-Palmolive (India), incorporated in the year 1937, is a Large Cap company (having a market cap of Rs 41335.02 Crore) operating in FMCG sector.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) key Products/Revenue Segments include Personal Care, Service Income and Scrap for the year ending 31-Mar-2022.

Financials



For the quarter ended 30-09-2022, the company has reported a Standalone Total Income of Rs 1398.76 Crore, up 15.76 % from last quarter Total Income of Rs 1208.35 Crore and up 2.93 % from last year same quarter Total Income of Rs 1358.93 Crore. Company has reported net profit after tax of Rs 278.02 Crore in latest quarter.

The company’s top management includes Mr.Mukul Deoras, Mr.M S Jacob, Mr.Surender Sharma, Mr.Sekhar Natarajan, Ms.Gopika Pant, Mr.Vikram Singh Mehta, Ms.Sukanya Kripalu, Dr.(Ms.)Indu Shahani, Ms.Shyamala Gopinath. Company has SRBC & Co LLP as its auditors. As on 30-09-2022, the company has a total of 27 Crore shares outstanding.

Investment Rationale

Pattern of three crows and a bearish turtle break suggests continuation of downtrend since October.

Promoter/FII Holdings

Promoters held 51 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs owned 18.7 per cent, DIIs 8.56 per cent.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations given in this section or any reports attached herein are authored by an external party. Views expressed are that of the respective authors/entities. These do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for, endorse any of its contents and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, relating to the same. Please consult your financial adviser and seek independent advice.