Securities depository CDSL detects malware in few internal machines

BENGALURU: Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) said on Friday it detected malware in a few of its internal machines and was working with cyber security advisors to analyse the impact.

“As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or the investor data has been compromised,” the securities depository said in a stock exchange filing.

CDSL has isolated the internal machines and disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market, it said, adding that settlement activities would be completed after the resolution of the incident.

The company facilitates holding and transacting in securities in the electronic form and settlement of trades on stock exchanges. Its clients include exchanges, issuers and investors.