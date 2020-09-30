Secretary Pompeo’s Travel to Japan, Mongolia, & Republic of Korea

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department Of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Tokyo, Japan; Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia; and Seoul, the Republic of Korea (ROK), October 4 to 8.

On October 6 in Tokyo, Secretary Pompeo will participate in the second meeting of the Quad Foreign Ministers of Australia, India, and Japan. He will also have meetings with his Japanese counterparts to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Secretary Pompeo will also visit Ulaanbaatar October 7 and Seoul October 7-8 for meetings with senior officials.

The Secretary will return to Washington, DC, on October 8

