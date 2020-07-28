Secretary Pompeo’s Participation in Australia – US Ministerial Consultations

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo hosted Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, and Australian Defence Minister Linda Reynolds today at the Department of State in Washington, D.C for the 30th Australia – United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN). The Secretaries and Ministers exchanged views on wide-ranging topics, building on Australian Prime Minister Morrison’s historic official visit to Washington in September 2019. Even during these unprecedented times, the Secretaries and Ministers reaffirmed our unbreakable shared commitment to freedom and democracy.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE