Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson today in London, England. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Johnson discussed key global priorities, including secure 5G telecommunications and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed ongoing negotiations on a U.S.-U.K. free trade agreement.

