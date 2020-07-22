Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with the Foreign Ministers of Denmark, Greenland, & Faroe Islands

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Today, Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met in Copenhagen, Denmark with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Greenlandic Minister of Foreign Affairs and Energy Steen Lynge, and Faroese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Education Jenis av Rana. Secretary Pompeo and Ministers Kofod, Lynge, and Rana discussed how to further deepen the relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark. The Secretary welcomed the reopening of the U.S. Consulate in Greenland and the Faroe Islands’ interest in launching a strategic dialogue to strengthen economic cooperation with the United States.