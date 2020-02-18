Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with the Ethiopian Inter-Religious Council

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States’ support for Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reforms and discussed opportunities for increased partnership. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed the importance of organizing free and fair elections later this year. Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Abiy for his leadership in the Horn of Africa and for Ethiopia’s peacekeeping deployments to Somalia, Sudan, and South Sudan.

