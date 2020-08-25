Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General el-Burhan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Sudanese Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan today in Khartoum. Secretary Pompeo and General Burhan discussed the importance of the military’s continued support for the civilian-led transitional government and Sudan’s path toward democracy. The Secretary noted that the formation of the Transitional Legislative Council is a crucial step in Sudan’s transition and stressed the need for international support to strengthen the protection of civilians in Darfur. The Secretary and General Burhan discussed regional issues of mutual importance, including continued deepening of the Israel-Sudan bilateral relationship.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE