Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia yesterday. Secretary Pompeo and the Deputy Minister discussed the continued threat posed by the Iranian regime and the United States’ commitment to work with Saudi Arabia to face these threats. On Yemen, the Secretary thanked the Deputy Minister for his continued efforts toward a political resolution to the conflict. The Secretary underscored the need to implement the Riyadh Agreement to facilitate the continuation of the UN-led political process. The Secretary and the Deputy Minister also discussed the situations in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon; the need for a united GCC; and consular and human rights issues.

