Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita by video teleconference after announcing the conclusion of a bilateral Enhanced Immunities Agreement. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Bourita underlined the strong, enduring nature of the U.S.-Morocco strategic partnership.

The two leaders discussed opportunities to increase bilateral cooperation to create a more secure and prosperous region. Secretary Pompeo thanked Morocco for its leadership on critically important public health efforts in Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic and noted King Mohammed VI’s advancement of a bold and far-reaching reform agenda over the past two decades. Secretary Pompeo encouraged the Moroccan government to continue to support UN-facilitated efforts to resolve the conflict in Libya and end its destabilizing effects throughout the region. The Secretary highlighted Moroccan efforts in the shared fight against terrorism and the role Morocco plays in preventing violent extremism. Additionally, Secretary Pompeo commended Moroccan partnership in preserving the cultural heritage of religious minorities, interfaith dialogue, and religious tolerance.

