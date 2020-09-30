Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Italian Prime Minister Conte

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:‎‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte today in Rome, Italy. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Conte discussed Italy’s strong effort to combat COVID-19, as well as U.S. assistance to Italy to help fight the pandemic. Secretary Pompeo highlighted the substantial business and investment ties between the United States and Italy and noted the risks associated with doing business with the People’s Republic of China (PRC). The Secretary and the Prime Minister also reaffirmed our shared commitment to the Transatlantic partnership, peaceful resolution of the conflict in Libya through the UN process, and countering the influence of malign actors in Europe.

