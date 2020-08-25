Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi  

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem, Israel. Secretary Pompeo, Alternate Prime Minister Gantz and Foreign Minister Ashkenazi discussed our nations’ support for stability and security in the region by countering Iran’s destabilizing influence, and the success of the recent Abraham Accords agreement. Secretary Pompeo reiterated America’s support for Israel and steadfast commitment to its security.

