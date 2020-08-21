Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting with Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Israeli Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Ambassador Erdan on his appointment at the UN and discussed U.S. and Israeli efforts to counter Iran’s malign influence in the region. Secretary Pompeo congratulated the Ambassador on the Abraham Accords, a historic achievement for Israel and the UAE. Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Erdan discussed the importance of our continued cooperation at the UN to advance prosperity, security, commerce, and stability in the region.

