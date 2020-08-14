Secretary Pompeo’s Meeting With IAEA Director General Grossi

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus: ‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna, Austria. Secretary Pompeo and Director General Grossi emphasized the importance of the IAEA’s activities during the COVID-19 pandemic, including its work in providing diagnostic kits to IAEA Member States and maintaining the IAEA’s global safeguards inspections regime. The Secretary and the Director General also discussed the need for Iran to respond to the IAEA’s requests for information and access to resolve questions about Iran’s nuclear activities.

