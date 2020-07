Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Denmark. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Frederiksen discussed‎ our joint efforts to combat COVID-19 and coordinate on pandemic recovery, the People’s Republic of China, Arctic cooperation, European energy security, and other matters of mutual concern.