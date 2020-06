Washington DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Secretary Pompeo and Secretary-General Guterres discussed steps to end the conflict and advance a negotiated political solution in Libya, the urgent need to renew the Syria humanitarian cross-border mechanism, and the importance of extending the UN arms embargo on Iran.

