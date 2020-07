Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab today and discussed the UK’s decision to prevent the use of unsecure technology in its 5G networks. The Secretary and Foreign Secretary agreed to work together to promote the development of additional trusted 5G solutions.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE