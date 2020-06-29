Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Gunawardena

Washington, DC (STL.News) The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to reaffirm our partnership with the people of Sri Lanka and our commitment to supporting the country’s development and sovereignty. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gunawardena discussed our mutual interest in combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and shared commitment to economic stability and sustainable growth. The two leaders also discussed the United States’ ongoing COVID-19 assistance to Sri Lanka, which totals almost $6 million to date, and reviewed the longstanding U.S.-Sri Lankan cooperation on health and humanitarian issues. Additionally, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister talked about our shared democratic traditions, respect for human rights, and the importance of transparency for the long-term stability and prosperity of our people.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE