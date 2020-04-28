Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Slovenian Foreign Minister Logar

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Slovenian Foreign Minister Anže Logar today about the U.S.-Slovenia shared commitment to global security as NATO Allies and bilateral defense partners. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Logar also discussed the two countries’ shared interest in expanding business and trade ties in the wake of the global COVID19 pandemic. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the mutual benefits of working together on energy diversification, development and protection of critical infrastructure, and countering disinformation that undermines trust in our democracies.

