Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince expressed their deep concern over COVID-19 and the need for all countries to work together to contain the pandemic. Secretary Pompeo and the Crown Prince focused on the need to maintain stability in global energy markets amid the worldwide response. The Secretary stressed that as a leader of the G20 and an important energy leader, Saudi Arabia has a real opportunity to rise to the occasion and reassure global energy and financial markets when the world faces serious economic uncertainty. The Secretary thanked the Crown Prince for Saudi Arabia’s continued partnership in the face of the Iranian regime’s destabilizing regional behavior.

