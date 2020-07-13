Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Lavrov discussed convening P5 leaders in the near future to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed issues of mutual concern, including Afghanistan. The Secretary raised the issue of election security.