Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Luis Ebrard Casaubon to discuss the containment and mitigation of the COVID-19 outbreak. Secretary Pompeo expressed his interest in preventing further community transmission and in developing an effective, coordinated COVID-19 response. The United States continues to work closely with Mexico on the full range of foreign policy issues, among them securing our shared border.

