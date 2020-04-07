Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus: ‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Secretary Pompeo and President Tokayev emphasized the importance of strong U.S.-Kazakhstan cooperation in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary praised the longstanding partnership between the Centers for Disease Control Regional Office in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Health in support of Kazakhstan’s public health infrastructure. Secretary Pompeo and President Tokayev reaffirmed their intent to consult closely on bilateral and global affairs, as discussed during the Secretary’s February trip to Kazakhstan.

