Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Icelandic Foreign Minister Thórdarson

Washington, DC

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke yesterday with Icelandic Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thór Thórdarson. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Thórdarson discussed the effects of the temporary U.S. suspension of entry of non-U.S. citizen travelers present within the Schengen area, including Iceland. The Secretary praised Iceland’s measures to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed the importance of addressing the economic effects of COVID-19, including its outsized impact on international transportation. The Foreign Minister highlighted Icelandair and emphasized the need to begin thinking about the way forward after the pandemic. The Secretary and Foreign Minister agreed to discuss a dialogue at the working level on these issues. They also discussed trade issues, and both agreed on the importance of US-Icelandic ties as close Allies with common values.

