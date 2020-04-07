Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Shoukry discussed regional issues and emphasized the importance of cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister and EgyptAir for scheduling special flights to repatriate American citizens.

