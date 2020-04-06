Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Canadian Foreign Minister Champagne

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne. They discussed national and international cooperation to contain COVID-19 transmissions and to address the public health threat caused by the pandemic. Secretary Pompeo reiterated the United States’ desire to work with Canada to ensure the viability of international supply chains for crucial medical supplies and personnel, while also meeting the needs of regions with the most severe outbreaks. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Champagne also reviewed efforts to repatriate their citizens from cruise ships and third countries.

