Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Masud bin Momen to reaffirm the importance of the U.S.-Bangladesh relationship and discuss our continued cooperation to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Momen reviewed the more than $43 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided thus far to Bangladesh and discussed Bangladesh’s critical role in the international response to the pandemic by manufacturing emergency medical and protective supplies. Secretary Pompeo commended Foreign Minister Momen for Bangladesh’s continued generosity in hosting Rohingya refugees. The United States has contributed nearly $820 million in humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya crisis, most of which is for programs within Bangladesh. The two leaders renewed commitments to support the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to Burma. They also discussed the importance of transparency and access to information for long-term economic stability and sustainable development.

