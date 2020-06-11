Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg today about the U.S.-Austrian shared commitment to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic and to countering campaigns that spread disinformation, distort reality, and undermine trust in our democracies. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Schallenberg also discussed the President’s Vision for Peace between Israel and the Palestinians and efforts to hold Iranian terrorism proxy Hizballah accountable for its malign activities in Europe.

