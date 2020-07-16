Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Secretary Pompeo’s Call with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani of Qatar. Secretary Pompeo thanked Deputy Prime Minister bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for Qatar’s support in facilitating the recent intra-Afghanistan talks, and the two discussed regional issues, the importance of Gulf unity, and Iran’s destabilizing effect on the region.

