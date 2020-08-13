Secretary Pompeo Travels to Slovenia for a Consultation with Valued Ally and Partner

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

“Slovenia and the United States share a fundamental commitment to democracy, a market economy, and to human rights. I am pleased to see our bilateral relationship growing stronger and stronger through increasing defense, security, trade, investment, and people-to-people ties. These ties will define our common future.”

– U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, June 24, 2020

Secretary Pompeo will travel to Slovenia on August 13, 2020, where he will meet President Borut Pahor, Prime Minister Janez Janša, and Foreign Minister Anže Logar at Lake Bled. Following bilateral meetings on mutual priorities, they will sign the U.S.-Slovenia Joint Declaration on 5G Security.

LEADER IN PROMOTING DEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS AND VALUES

The United States established diplomatic relations with Slovenia in 1992 following its independence from Yugoslavia. America supported Slovenia’s entrance into NATO and other Euro-Atlantic institutions, and the country continues to play an important role in promoting security and stability in the Western Balkans.

Like Americans, the Slovenian people are deeply committed to democracy, human rights, the rule of law, and environmental protection.

Slovenian-Americans have made substantial contributions to U.S. history as prominent scientists, astronauts, politicians, military leaders, and athletes. The majority of Slovenians speak more than one language and proficiency in English is high, creating extensive opportunities for bilateral cooperation in education and cultural exchange.

ENDURING HISTORY OF CLOSE SECURITY COOPERATION

A NATO member since 2004, Slovenia has been a capable, reliable defense partner ever since, deploying forces to every Allied operation, as well as to EU and UN missions. The United States welcomes the current government’s commitment to increasing defense spending to meet its Wales Pledge and NATO capability goals, address recruitment challenges, and demonstrate continued readiness as a trusted Ally.

Slovenia’s Adriatic port and transportation infrastructure are key for Allied military mobility, and U.S. Forces welcome opportunities to train with their professional counterparts in the Slovenian Armed Forces at the country’s well-equipped training areas.

Our strong defense and security relationship is bolstered by extensive cooperation between the Slovenian Armed Forces and their State Partners in the Colorado National Guard, with collaboration extending beyond conventional military training to civil defense, emergency management, and disaster preparedness.

Slovenia has partnered with the United States over the past two decades through the International Trust Fund (ITF) Enhancing Human Security to conduct humanitarian demining operations and mine awareness training in the Western Balkans and around the world.

GROWING ECONOMIC PARTNER AT THE CROSSROADS OF EUROPE

With its strategic location, excellent infrastructure, and a well-educated labor force, Slovenia is an excellent trade and investment partner for U.S. companies. The United States is the third-largest source of foreign investment in Slovenia in terms of combined direct and indirect investment made through U.S. subsidiaries in other European countries.

Slovenia has a long history of excellence in engineering, aerospace, science, and technology, spawning more recent opportunities for collaboration in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and biotech –including development of new treatments for COVID-19.

Slovenia is a member of the Three Seas Initiative, which facilitates the development of energy and infrastructure ties among 12 nations in Eastern, Central, and Southern Europe, and it hosted the 2019 Three Seas Summit. The country is a leader in hydropower and emerging technologies for alternative energy and is exploring prospects for continued energy diversification through adoption of next generation nuclear technology.

The signing of the U.S.-Slovenia Joint Declaration on 5G Clean Network Security reflects our shared dedication to protecting the privacy and individual liberties of the citizens of the United States and Slovenia, while enabling them to benefit from the tremendous economic opportunities secure 5G will afford.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE