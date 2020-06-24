Secretary Pompeo to Participate in German Marshall Fund Brussels Forum

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Secretary Of State, Michael R. Pompeo released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will take part in The German Marshall Fund’s Brussels Forum on June 25. The Secretary will participate in a conversation with Bojan Pancevski of the Wall Street Journal, and will be welcomed by the German Marshall Fund’s Executive Director and Vice President Ian Lesser. The Secretary will discuss how the United States and Europe can address together the challenges posed by the People’s Republic of China and will speak to a range of priority foreign policy issues.

The Brussels Forum, in its 15th year, provides an important platform for Transatlantic dialogue. In addition to the Secretary, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will address the forum on June 29 to discuss “Anticipating the Unknown after COVID-19,” and Ambassador Philip T. Reeker, head of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, will participate in a discussion on “European Reform after the Pandemic: A Transatlantic Perspective” on June 24.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE