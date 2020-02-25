Secretary Pompeo to Deliver Remarks to the Media in the Press Briefing Room

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will deliver remarks to the media TODAY Tuesday, February 25 at 9:45 a.m. in the Press Briefing Room at the Department of State.

This event is open press coverage. Journalists who plan to cover this event in person must be seated in the Press Briefing Room by 9:30 a.m. The Press Briefing Room is accessible from the 23rd Street entrance of the Department.

Media representatives may attend this event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) a U.S. Government-issued photo media credential (e.g., Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense or Foreign Press Center), or (2) an official photo identification card issued by their news organization, or (3) a letter from their employer on official letterhead verifying their current employment as a journalist. Additionally, they must present an official government photo identification card (i.e., U.S. driver’s license or passport).

