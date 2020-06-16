Secretary Pompeo to Address Copenhagen Democracy Summit

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement: Secretary Michael R. Pompeo will deliver the keynote address to the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020 on June 19. The Summit’s theme this year is: Defending Democracy during COVID-19 – Transatlantic Perspectives. Secretary Pompeo will address a variety of topics important to our community of democracies, including promoting transparency and accountability in multilateral institutions, rule of law, religious freedom, and threats to democracy around the world.

The Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020 will draw more than 500 participants from business executives, political and religious leaders, dissidents and other democracy supporters. The Summit is one of the main activities of the Alliance of Democracies Foundation, which aims to help strengthen the Transatlantic alliance as well as support stabilization efforts of aspiring democracies in post conflict areas and support democracy activists.

The Summit is hosted by former Danish Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen and the Alliance of Democracies Foundation. It aspires to represent all political viewpoints and has hosted bipartisan congressional delegations in previous years.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE