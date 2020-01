Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary Pompeo must postpone his visit to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus due to the need for the Secretary to be in Washington, D.C., to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East. Secretary Pompeo’s trip will be rescheduled in the near future and he looks forward to the visit at that time.

