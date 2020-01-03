Secretary of State Ashcroft Supports Missouri Supreme Court on Election Security and Transparency

Jefferson City, MO ( STL.News) Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft gave the following statement on the Missouri Supreme Court ruling on St. Louis City Election Board’s refusal to produce absentee ballot applications and ballot envelopes:

“I’m very pleased with the Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling in this case, in which the court agreed that absentee ballot applications and envelopes are public record and must be produced when requested through the sunshine law. I am always in favor of increased security and transparency in elections so long as there are safeguards to protect the anonymity of voters’ ballots.”