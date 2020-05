Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with the Speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz today in Jerusalem, Israel. Secretary Pompeo and Speaker Gantz discussed efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and to counter Iran’s destabilizing behavior.

