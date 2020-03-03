Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with Serbian President Vucic

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic March 2 in Washington, D.C. Secretary Pompeo reiterated U.S. support for Serbia and its goal of EU membership. The Secretary underscored the importance of returning to negotiations with Kosovo to normalize relations. Secretary Pompeo also encouraged President Vucic to build on the momentum of the recent letters of intent to establish air, rail, and highway links between Pristina and Belgrade. The Secretary and President discussed Serbia’s continuing development as a modern, democratic, and prosperous European nation at peace with its neighbors.

