Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Meeting with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said

Washington, DC (STL.News) Press Statement By Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo met today with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said in Muscat, Oman. The Secretary thanked the Sultan for Oman’s role in advancing peace and stability in the Gulf and the two discussed the importance of a united Gulf Cooperation Council to advance prosperity in the region. They also discussed their shared commitment to bolstering the U.S.- Oman bilateral economic partnership.

