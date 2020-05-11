Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Swiss Foreign Minister Cassis

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Cassis committed to deepening the ongoing U.S.-Swiss partnership to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Secretary also thanked the Foreign Minister for Switzerland’s continued and constructive role as our protecting power in Iran and for its assistance in repatriating U.S. citizens from Iran and Myanmar.

