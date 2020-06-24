Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Nepali Foreign Minister Gyawali

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State , The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Nepali Foreign Minister Gyawali to reaffirm the U.S.-Nepal relationship, including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic. Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gyawali reviewed the $7.3 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided to date to Nepal, which builds on the $600 million in health programming assistance that the United States has provided over the past two decades, and the two leaders pledged to remain in contact on issues of mutual concern.

