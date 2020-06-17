Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Iraqi Foreign Minister Hussein

Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with the newly appointed Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Hussein on his new role and noted that he looks forward to working together to advance issues of mutual importance. He also congratulated the Iraqi government for completing its government formation. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, and both agreed that this was an opportunity for the two countries to strengthen ties.

