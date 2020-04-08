Secretary Michael R. Pompeo’s Call with Australian Prime Minister Morrison

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison today. Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Morrison emphasized the importance of U.S.-Australian and international coordination to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and to address the public health risk caused by the outbreak. Secretary Pompeo thanked Prime Minister Morrison for Australia’s support for repatriating American Citizens. The two also discussed the importance of a strong international response to the outbreak in the region, including in Southeast Asia.

