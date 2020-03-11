Secretary Michael R. Pompeo To Release the 2019 Human Rights Reports

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo will deliver on-camera remarks on the release of the 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in the Press Briefing Room at the U.S. Department of State.

Assistant Secretary Robert Destro of the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor will take questions in the Briefing Room immediately following Secretary Pompeo’s remarks.

Promoting and defending human rights and fundamental freedoms are central to who we are as a country, and the United States will continue to support those around the world struggling for human dignity and liberty. The 2019 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices are required by U.S. law and document the status of human rights and worker rights in nearly 200 countries and territories.

Journalists should be seated in the State Department’s press briefing room no later than 10:15 a.m. The press briefing room is accessible from the 23rd Street Entrance of the Department.

Media representatives may attend this event upon presentation of one of the following: (1) A U.S. Government-issued identification card (Department of State, White House, Congress, Department of Defense, or Foreign Press Center); (2) a media-issued photo identification card; or (3) a letter from their employer on letterhead verifying their employment as a journalist, accompanied by a government-issued photo identification card (driver’s license, passport).

