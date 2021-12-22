Secretary Blinken’s Visit of Johns Hopkins AHI Medical Care

Secretary Blinken’s Visit of Johns Hopkins Anomalous Health Incident Medical Care Operations

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken today toured the Johns Hopkins clinical facility where, over the past three months, State Department patients have received treatment for possible Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI). During his visit, he spoke with Johns Hopkins’ medical team and leadership to better understand how patients are assessed and what treatment modalities are used. Secretary Blinken emphasized that his top priority is ensuring that affected State Department employees and their family members receive top-notch treatment and prompt care. Johns Hopkins’ medical team explained that they are leveraging a multidisciplinary treatment approach, including neurocognitive, vestibular, ocular, auditory, mental health, and physical therapy elements. Medical professionals at Johns Hopkins also explained the duration of care is entirely dependent on the specific needs of each individual to identify a path to recovery. Secretary Blinken thanked medical providers and leadership at Johns Hopkins for developing a program that is tailored to the needs of our employees and family members.