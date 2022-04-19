Secretary Blinken’s Trip to Panama: Fact Sheet

Secretary Blinken’s Trip to Panama: Commitments to a Regional Approach to Hemispheric Migration and to Anti-Corruption Efforts

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Panama City, Panama April 19-20 to co-lead a Ministerial Conference on Migration and Protection and meet with President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen and Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes, as well as other leaders from across the hemisphere. The U.S. delegation will deepen our ongoing efforts to improve bilateral and regional cooperation on irregular migration and forced displacement, and lay the groundwork for a successful Summit of the Americas in June. The Secretary will also speak with civil society leaders about the challenge of corruption in the hemisphere.

A Deep and Lasting Relationship

Panama remains a highly valued partner to the United States. Our governments work side-by-side to advance common goals for our peoples and for the region. This includes collaboration on regional security, strengthening democratic institutions, and advancing inclusive economic growth, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The United States donated more than 500,000 safe and effective vaccine doses as a contribution to Panama’s efforts.

Regional Cooperation

We thank Panama for hosting this ministerial and welcome Panama’s important leadership role in the region, including as a member of the Alliance for Development in Democracy, a regional alliance between Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

At the April 19-20 Ministerial on Migration and Protection the United States will join with ministers from twenty Western Hemisphere countries in working toward a collaborative and humane approach to managing migration and protection through the region.

Through this ministerial, we join nations across the hemisphere in support of: sustainable integration for refugees and other migrants and in support of the communities that host them; increased access to international protection for those in need; expanded legal pathways; and support for humane migration management.

The Panama Ministerial builds towards the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California on June 6-10, 2022. The Summit is the only hemisphere-wide meeting of the leaders of North, South, Central America and the Caribbean, and this is the first time the United States has served as host since the inaugural summit in Miami in 1994.

The summit’s theme, “Building a Sustainable, Resilient, and Equitable Future,” responds to our hemisphere’s most pressing issues, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the cracks it exposed in health, economic, educational, and social systems; threats to democracy; the climate crisis; and a lack of equitable access to economic, social, and political opportunities.

Bilateral Partnership